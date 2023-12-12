Senator T. Tuberville to Drop Hold on Military Promotions, With Exception for Four-Star Generals

Senator Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has announced that he will be lifting his months-long hold on most military promotions. However, he will continue to block promotions for four-star generals due to his objection to a Pentagon policy regarding abortion care for service members. Tuberville’s hold on promotions, which began in February, has led to a backlog of over 450 promotions.

In a statement to reporters, Tuberville explained that although he did not achieve the desired outcome, he believes his actions have shed light on what he deems a “bad policy.” Despite facing criticism from fellow Republicans for his blockade, Tuberville remained steadfast, arguing that he was standing up for the taxpayers of the country.

While Tuberville’s decision to lift the hold on most promotions is a positive step forward, it will still impact around 11 officers who are up for promotion to the rank of Four-Star general. These positions, such as vice chiefs of various services and commanders of vital organizations like the U.S. Pacific Fleet and Cyber Command, require experienced senior leaders.

Although Tuberville’s tactics did not bring about the policy change he had hoped for, his actions did inspire Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to consider a vote to change Senate rules on approving military promotions. Some Republicans even expressed openness to supporting such a vote.

Senator Tuberville’s announcement effectively prevents the vote on changing Senate rules, which some had feared could set a dangerous precedent for future matters. This remains a developing story, and further updates will be provided.