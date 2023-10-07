Taking Confidence to the Streets: The Rise of the “Tube Girl” Trend

What started as one woman filming herself dancing on trains has quickly evolved into a global movement, with thousands of TikTok users attempting to emulate the confidence and carefree attitude of the so-called “Tube Girl.” Sabrina Bahsoon, known for her viral videos of dancing and lip-syncing on the London Tube, has not only achieved commercial success and fame but has also sparked a trend empowering women to reject social norms and have fun in public spaces.

The “Tube Girl” trend is about self-empowerment and self-confidence. Women are embracing the idea of not caring what others think and simply enjoying themselves in public, even if it makes themselves or others cringe. Nicole McNichols, a professor at the University of Washington, participated in the trend filming herself confidently lip-syncing in front of her 1,200 students. She described the experience as empowering, stating that it made her feel competent and powerful. By partaking in this bold and silly trend, McNichols hoped to connect with her students and make herself more relatable.

Naomi Hoang, a student in McNichols’ class, expressed how seeing her professor take part in the trend made her seem less intimidating. She believes that some people need to relax and not be so uptight about others filming themselves in public. The “Tube Girl” phenomenon has influenced Hoang to step out of her comfort zone and feel more confident in filming her own content.

For model Izzy Rocha, seeing someone like Tube Girl pull off something that would typically be embarrassing has had a profound effect on her own confidence. Rocha attempted to replicate the trend while walking out of Target, despite the fear of embarrassing herself. She describes confidence as not the absence of fear, but rather having fear and doing it anyway.

Gracie Pa, a student from New York City, knew she wanted to try the “Tube Girl” trend as soon as she saw it online. She acknowledges that women are often targeted critics who label them as over-the-top or unfunny. However, Pa has adopted the mindset that something is only embarrassing if she chooses to believe it is. She believes that stepping out in public will always invite judgment from strangers, so why not have some fun and feel confident in the process?

The “Tube Girl” trend is all about embracing self-confidence, having fun, and not caring about the judgments of others. It is a movement that encourages women to break free from societal expectations and enjoy themselves in public spaces. So, the next time you find yourself on public transportation or in a crowded area, don’t be afraid to let loose and embrace your inner “Tube Girl” energy.

