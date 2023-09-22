Dancing Fearlessly on the London Underground: The Rise of Tube Girl

Sabrina Bahsoon, a 22-year-old law graduate from Malaysia, has caught the attention of social media users with her flamboyant tube-dancing videos on TikTok. In these videos, Bahsoon can be seen dancing to popular songs on the London Underground, with her hair blowing in the wind and her phone swinging around like a camera. One of her videos has garnered over 9 million views, earning her the nickname “Tube Girl.” Her fearlessness and smooth camera work have made her an internet sensation.

Bahsoon’s journey to internet fame began when her friends refused to film a video for her. Determined not to let this stop her, she decided to film the video herself. The concept for the video came to her in the moment while she was on the tube. She practiced the camera movements and dance moves in her house before filming in public.

Prior to her tube-dancing videos, Bahsoon had been posting various content on TikTok, including comedy skits and fashion and beauty-related content. However, none of these videos gained her a significant following. She never expected her tube-dancing videos to have such a huge impact.

When Bahsoon first watched her video, she found it fun and cool. She sent it to her siblings for their opinion, and they agreed that it was impressive. Although she was initially shy about going viral and being seen a lot of people, she decided to post what she wanted to post and not worry about the numbers. Her videos started gaining traction and her following began to grow.

Bahsoon doesn’t film her videos in one take, but takes a few attempts to get it right. This makes it look more natural to other people on the tube. She has received positive reactions from people who recognize her, with some even hyping her up.

Sabrina Bahsoon’s tube-dancing videos have not only earned her internet fame, but have also opened doors for her modeling career. She has walked the runway at London Fashion Week and continues to inspire others to embrace their creativity and fearlessness.

