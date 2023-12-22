Tua Tagovailoa’s Humor Shines on “Hard Knocks”

In the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” featuring the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showcased his sense of humor. During a light-hearted moment, Tagovailoa playfully teased his teammate, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, mentioning his girlfriend, influencer Alix Earle, who also appeared on the show.

Instead of focusing on the specifics of the exchange, the episode highlighted Earle’s social media success. According to Forbes, she earned $5 million during her senior year at the University of Miami, and she has since become a well-known figure on platforms like TikTok, with over six million followers.

Berrios and Earle revealed how their relationship sparked a nickname that has stuck with them. In Earle’s TikTok videos and public appearances, she affectionately refers to Berrios as the “NFL man.” While the couple playfully disputed who came up with the term, they both acknowledged its popularity among Earle’s fans.

The episode also featured a behind-the-scenes moment of Berrios and Earle decorating a Christmas tree together. The couple shared laughs and expressed their happiness with their relationship. They have been dating since Berrios split from model Sophia Culpo earlier this year.

While their personal lives took center stage in this episode, the Miami Dolphins continue to perform well on the field. With a 10-4 record, they hold a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East playoff race. The upcoming match against the Dallas Cowboys on December 24 is expected to be a pivotal game for both teams.

Overall, Tua Tagovailoa’s playful banter, Alix Earle’s social media success, and Braxton Berrios’ relationship dynamics added a lighthearted touch to the latest installment of “Hard Knocks,” showcasing the multi-faceted lives of the Miami Dolphins players both on and off the field.