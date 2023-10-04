TTC Driver’s Viral Cover of Drake’s “Jungle” Catches Rapper’s Attention

A TTC driver from Paris, Ont., Jon Pooley, gained recognition from Canadian rapper Drake after his viral cover of Drake’s hit song “Jungle” was posted on TikTok. Pooley filmed the video on an empty bus as he prepared to drive along the 52 Lawrence West route. Drake shared the video on his Instagram story, acknowledging Pooley’s rendition with the caption “Dialed in.”

Pooley’s passion for singing and incorporating it into his everyday life has helped him overcome mental health struggles in the past. After seeking professional help, Pooley began to feel better embracing things he is passionate about, such as spending time with his family and friends and singing.

His talent for remixing popular songs with TTC references caught people’s attention. In one video, Pooley changed the lyrics of Usher’s song to talk about the TTC, while in another, he modified Mario’s “Let Me Love You” to showcase his love for being a bus driver. These videos were shot on subway platforms and empty buses.

The TTC spokesperson, Stuart Green, expressed his excitement for Pooley’s recognition, emphasizing that the TTC has many skilled employees with hidden talents beyond their day jobs. Speaking about Pooley’s viral cover catching Drake’s attention, Green stated, “It’s awesome to see them receive this kind of recognition – and it doesn’t get much bigger than Drake!”

Pooley remains grateful for the positive impact of seeking help and encourages others to speak to someone if they are struggling. As for the possibility of joining Drake on stage during his shows in Toronto, Pooley expressed his availability and excitement for such an opportunity.

Overall, Pooley’s viral cover of Drake’s “Jungle” has not only brought attention to his talent but also highlights the importance of pursuing passions and seeking help when needed.

