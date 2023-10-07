AMD Introduces Fluid Motion Frames as DLSS Competitor

In the latest episode of The TT Show, Jak and Kosta dive into the world of AMD’s newest technology called Fluid Motion Frames. This technology is AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS 3, which aims to enhance the gaming experience improving image quality and performance through AI upscaling.

Moving on, the hosts discuss the recent developments from Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. They explore the potentially game-changing communication technology that Meta has been working on. The duo also marvels at the impressive Las Vegas Sphere project, which promises to bring a unique entertainment experience to the city.

Shifting gears, Jak and Kosta delve into the latest improvements in virtual reality with the Meta Quest 3. This new iteration of the popular VR headset enhances processing power and introduces mixed reality capabilities with the addition of color outfacing cameras.

The conversation takes an interesting turn as the hosts discuss a leaked roadmap from MSI, revealing six upcoming OLED displays. This leads to the intriguing question of whether OLED is the future of gaming monitors. OLED technology offers deeper blacks, vibrant colors, and faster response times, making it a compelling choice for gamers.

Next, the hosts touch upon the new record set the longest-living astronaut in space. They also explore EK’s innovative water-cooled solution for the PlayStation 5, showcasing the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of cooling technology.

Lastly, Jak and Kosta discuss Microsoft’s plans to explore nuclear energy. Microsoft aims to leverage nuclear power to provide sustainable and reliable energy sources for data centers, expanding their focus beyond conventional sources.

Overall, this week’s episode of The TT Show offers an exciting glimpse into the latest developments in technology, gaming, and science. From AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames to Meta’s communication technology and Microsoft’s nuclear ambitions, the world of innovation continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

Sources: The TT Show – TweakTown’s official podcast.