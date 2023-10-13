The Lombard Effect: Yuki Tsunoda’s Struggles with Communication in Formula 1

Yuki Tsunoda, the third-year AlphaTauri driver, has gained a reputation for his passionate and shouty messages over team radio during Formula 1 races. Tsunoda explains that his loud radio communication is not because he’s angry but rather because he is not used to talking on the radio while driving. He often forgets that the radio is close to him and feels the need to speak loudly in order to be heard. Tsunoda admits that he tends to be aggressive and excited in bad moments, which affects his communication style.

Tsunoda has had his fair share of struggles over his first three seasons in Formula 1. However, he believes that these challenges have made him a better driver. He acknowledges that the expectations upon him are high but is grateful for the trials and tribulations he has faced, as they have helped him build confidence and become a stronger driver.

Dealing with failure is not easy, especially as a member of the Red Bull machine. Tsunoda admits that it was difficult for him, especially when every mistake he made led to criticism from all around. He looks at what people say about him online, both in Japanese and European social media, and finds some comments amusing. However, he doesn’t let social media influence him too much, as he recognizes that people’s opinions can change drastically based on his performance.

Overall, Tsunoda is determined to continue improving and facing the challenges that come with being a Formula 1 driver. He looks forward to his fourth season in 2024, where he will race alongside veteran Daniel Ricciardo.

