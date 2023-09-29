Tesla and Nike Stocks Trending on Reddit: Analysts Remain Cautiously Optimistic

Tesla and Nike have been generating significant buzz on the social media platform Reddit. While both stocks have captured the attention of investors, Wall Street analysts express cautious optimism regarding the prospects of NKE and TSLA.

Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) giant, has witnessed substantial gains this year as it continues to outpace competitors in EV sales. The company’s focus on expanding production, launching new models, and reducing costs contribute to its positive growth outlook. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and extensive network of superchargers also provide potential for long-term growth.

However, analysts raise concerns about Tesla’s short-term profitability due to margin pressures. The company has been lowering average selling prices to drive volume and maintain its market share in the EV sector. As a result, Tesla stock receives a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with analysts offering 12 Buy, 12 Hold, and four Sell recommendations. The average price target of $272.71 implies a 10.69% upside potential.

Nike, on the other hand, has underperformed the broader markets this year. Nonetheless, the company’s Q1 earnings exceeded expectations, leading to a boost in its share price. Analysts, such as Kate McShane of Goldman Sachs, remain positive about Nike’s innovative product pipeline. However, they also consider factors such as challenging year-over-year comparisons, macro uncertainty (particularly in China), and increased competition.

The consensus rating for Nike stock is a Moderate Buy, with 18 Buy, seven Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $122.30 reflects a 36.45% potential upside from current levels.

In conclusion, while Tesla and Nike stocks are trending on Reddit and possess promising long-term growth prospects, analysts remain cautiously optimistic due to near-term challenges. However, considering analysts’ price targets, Nike’s stock appears more compelling in the short term, with higher upside potential.

