Chinese Authorities Investigate Video Allegedly Showing Worker Urinating in Tsingtao Beer Tank

Chinese authorities are looking into a viral video that appears to show a worker from Tsingtao, a popular Chinese beer producer, urinating into a tank containing its beer ingredients. The video has garnered tens of millions of views on social media.

Tsingtao quickly alerted the police after being made aware of the video. The company stated that the batch of ingredients in the tank had already been sealed. Tsingtao is one of China’s leading beer producers and its largest exporter.

In the video, a worker in uniform, wearing a helmet, can be seen climbing over a high wall and urinating into the container. The location tag of the video suggests that it was filmed at Tsingtao’s No.3 factory. However, it has been reported that both the person who filmed the video and the individual in it were not direct employees of the company.

Authorities in Pingdu City, where the factory is located, swiftly formed a team to investigate the incident. They sealed the entire batch of ingredients seen in the video. The bureau of market supervision and administration of Pingdu City stated that they would take the matter seriously once further details were confirmed.

Tsingtao has emphasized the importance of the video and the police have launched an investigation. The company has not provided additional comments at this time.

The video has shocked Chinese social media users, as Tsingtao is a well-known brand both in China and internationally. Shares in Tsingtao Brewery initially dropped when the Shanghai Stock Exchange opened on Monday, but stabilized later in the day.

It remains to be seen how this incident will impact Tsingtao’s reputation and sales. The company will likely face additional scrutiny to ensure the quality and integrity of its products.

