The Formation of a Lithium Battery Industry in Chile

In a promising development for Chile’s lithium industry, the country has signed an agreement with Tsingshan Holding, a major Chinese mining company, to establish a lithium battery industry park. Chile, known for its abundant lithium resources, aims to leverage its position as a leader in lithium production to create value chains and transfer knowledge in the field.

The project’s primary objective is to produce 120,000 metric tons of lithium iron phosphate (LFP), a cost-effective alternative to nickel cobalt manganese cells. This initiative aligns with the Chilean government’s plans to take state control over its lithium industry, including negotiations to secure control over SQM, a prominent lithium miner in the country.

Tsingshan Holding has a successful track record in establishing integrated supply chains in various countries, including Indonesia, the world’s top nickel supplier. By investing in Chile’s lithium industry, Tsingshan aims to replicate this success creating a lithium battery industry park. Tsingshan Chairman Xiang Guangda emphasized the significance of Chile’s lithium reserves and potential government support in their decision-making process.

As part of the partnership, Tsingshan’s subsidiary, Yongqing Technology, will have access to 11,244 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate from SQM at a preferential price until 2030. Additionally, Tsingshan will import lithium carbonate from its joint lithium project with Eramet in Argentina.

This collaboration signals Chile’s determination to build a strong lithium battery industry and capitalize on its lithium resources. By attracting foreign investments and establishing strategic partnerships, Chile aims to transform itself into a hub for lithium-related activities. This undertaking paves the way for economic growth, job creation, and the development of a sustainable lithium industry.

Overall, Chile’s collaboration with Tsingshan Holding marks an important step in advancing its lithium industry. The establishment of a lithium battery industry park, combined with government support, creates a favorable environment for investment and knowledge transfer. Chile is poised to solidify itself as a key player in the global lithium market, reinforcing its position as a leading country in lithium production and export.

