Netflix experiences widespread outage, leaving users without streaming service

Summary: On December 11, 2023, popular streaming site Netflix experienced a major outage that affected thousands of users in the US and UK. The issue began around 5 pm ET and lasted for approximately three hours, causing frustration among subscribers who were unable to access the platform on various devices.

Netflix, known for its extensive library of movies and TV shows, encountered unexpected technical problems that resulted in users being unable to log into their accounts. The outage was first reported the website Downdetector.com, which tracks service outages, after receiving numerous complaints from Netflix members. According to reports, over 17,000 members in the US and 19,000 members in the UK experienced difficulties accessing the streaming service.

In response to the outage, a spokesperson for Netflix issued a statement expressing apologies for the inconvenience and assuring users that their engineers were working diligently to resolve the technical issues. The spokesperson also promised to provide regular updates on the progress of the fix.

The outage primarily affected users trying to log in through Smart TVs such as Roku, as well as gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5. Users attempting to access the service were greeted with an error code, “tvq-pb-101,” which advised them to reboot their devices or log out and sign back into their Netflix accounts.

As news of the outage spread on social media, internet users reacted with a mix of frustration and humor. Memes and sarcastic comments circulated among netizens who found themselves temporarily cut off from their beloved streaming content. Some users jokingly suggested dusting off their DVD collections or seeking alternative forms of entertainment.

Ultimately, Netflix was able to resolve the technical issues, and the service was fully restored 8 pm ET. The incident serves as a reminder of the reliance that users place on streaming platforms and the occasional disruptions that can occur in the digital realm.