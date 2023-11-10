Why Ammonia and Alcohol Are Enemies of Your Wood Floors and Baseboards

Cleaning windows and mirrors is a common household chore, and most of us rely on glass cleaners to get the job done efficiently. These cleaners often contain ingredients like ammonia and alcohol, which are effective at removing dirt and preventing streaks. However, little do we know, these very ingredients can wreak havoc on our precious wood floors and baseboards.

Ammonia, although a powerful disinfectant, poses a serious threat to wooden surfaces. Its corrosive nature can cause significant damage, as it dissolves the lignin, an essential component that provides rigidity to the wood. As a result, prolonged exposure to ammonia can weaken the wood, leading to deterioration and unsightly discolored patches. Leanne Stapf, Chief Operating Officer at The Cleaning Authority, warns against using ammonia on wooden areas, emphasizing the harm it can cause to their structural integrity.

While opting for ammonia-free alternatives might seem like a smart move, it’s important to recognize that most glass cleaners also contain alcohol, particularly ethanol. Although alcohol effectively dissolves dirt, it can have an adverse effect on wooden finishes and lacquers, leaving the floors and baseboards looking dull and uneven. Clearly, this is not the desired outcome when aiming for a pristine and polished appearance.

So, what should you do if you want to keep your wood floors and baseboards in top shape while still achieving spotlessly clean windows and mirrors? The answer lies in a simple and natural solution – warm water and vinegar. By mixing these household staples, you can create an effective cleaning solution that is gentle yet efficient. After applying the solution to your baseboards, make sure to dry them immediately to prevent any water damage. The result? Sparkling clean surfaces without compromising the quality and appearance of your wood.

Is vinegar safe to use on all types of wood?

Yes, vinegar is safe to use on most types of wood. However, it is always recommended to perform a spot test on a small inconspicuous area before using it on larger surfaces.

Can I use glass cleaners with ammonia and alcohol on other surfaces?

Yes, glass cleaners containing ammonia and alcohol can be used on non-wooden surfaces like glass, tiles, and countertops. Just be cautious when using them near wood to avoid any potential damage.

Are there any other natural alternatives to clean wood floors and baseboards?

Yes, there are several natural alternatives to clean wood surfaces. Some commonly used options include diluted dish soap, olive oil, or specialized wood cleaners. It’s always a good idea to check the manufacturer’s recommendations and conduct a patch test before applying any cleaning solution.