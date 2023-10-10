Cleaning your stove can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to removing burnt bits and grime. Fortunately, a TikTok hack has emerged that promises to make this chore much easier. All you need is a scouring stick and the dirty stove parts in question.

To begin, give your scouring stick a generous soak under the tap. Warm water is often preferable, as it has more kinetic energy and can help remove marks more effectively. However, cold water will also work.

Once your scouring stick is wet, target the burnt parts of your grates and caps and start firmly rubbing them with the stick. The rough and abrasive texture of the scouring stick helps loosen the burnt particles alongside the water, ensuring a thorough cleaning.

You may be wondering if you can use a pumice stone instead. The good news is that pumice stones, which are made of the same material as scouring sticks, can be used as well. Simply wet the pumice stone and follow the same method to achieve a sparkling clean stove.

This TikTok hack has gained popularity due to its simplicity and effectiveness. The scouring stick or pumice stone provides the necessary grit to tackle even the toughest stains on your stove. Give it a try and see for yourself how easily you can achieve a clean and sparkling stove.

Source: TikTok Hack for Cleaning Stoves, [source not included]

Definitions:

– Scouring stick: a cleaning tool with a rough and abrasive texture that is used to remove stubborn stains and grime.

– Pumice stone: a volcanic rock that is commonly used as an abrasive tool for cleaning and exfoliating.

Note: This article is a reimagining of a source article and does not contain the original source URL.