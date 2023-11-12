How to Keep Bees Away from Your Hummingbird Feeder

Bees buzzing around your hummingbird feeder can be quite a nuisance, but there are ways to effectively deter them while still attracting hummingbirds. Instead of resorting to harmful chemicals or traps, you can use a simple and ethical method to make your feeder less appealing to bees.

According to experts, the key is to offer an attractive alternative for bees. While hummingbirds are naturally drawn to the color red, bees do not have the ability to see red the way humans do. Bees are more attracted to colors such as purple, blue, and violet. To divert their attention away from your hummingbird feeder, consider purchasing a yellow or orange feeder exclusively for bees. This dummy feeder will be more alluring to the bees, keeping them away from the red feeder.

To further entice bees toward the dummy feeder, different levels of sugar water can be used in each feeder. Bees have a preference for sweeter options, so dilute the hummingbird’s sugar water while offering a more concentrated solution in the dummy feeder. However, it is essential to avoid overfeeding bees with high sugar-to-water ratios, as this can be harmful to their health. Striking the right balance is crucial.

It is also recommended to isolate the dummy feeder from the hummingbird feeder. This physical separation will help keep bees away from the main feeder, ensuring that the hummingbirds can enjoy their nectar undisturbed.

Remember, it is best to implement this method when flowers are not in bloom and bees have difficulty finding sufficient nectar sources. Hungry bees will be more inclined to explore your garden in search of food, making the alternative feeder even more effective.

By setting up a dummy feeder and providing an appealing alternative for bees, you can significantly reduce the number of bees visiting your hummingbird feeder. This approach is not only beneficial for the hungry bees but also ensures that you can enjoy watching hummingbirds in peace without the unwanted presence of bees.

