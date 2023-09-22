Snapchat and Design Museum Bring Augmented Reality to London Fashion Exhibition

Snapchat has partnered with the Design Museum in London to introduce augmented reality (AR) experiences to the Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion exhibition. The exhibition, sponsored Alexander McQueen, allows visitors to explore a virtual recreation of a backstage area at a London fashion show. Through AR mirrors, visitors can try on nine different augmented reality lenses that allow them to virtually experiment with different hairstyles and makeup looks from various designers. The lenses can be switched swiping one’s hand across their face.

The collaboration between Snapchat and creative tech studio Beyond resulted in the creation of the AR lenses, which stay true to the vision and iconic looks of the fashion designers featured in the exhibition. The lenses provide visitors with an immersive experience that captures the feeling of being backstage at a fashion show, while also allowing them to see how the hairstyles and makeup looks would appear on them.

This partnership demonstrates how AR technology is transforming the fashion industry, bringing iconic fashion moments to life. The Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion exhibition will continue until February 11, 2024.

