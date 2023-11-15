New Article: Truth Social Faces Significant Net Loss Since Launch

Former US president Donald Trump’s micro-blogging platform, Truth Social, has encountered financial challenges since its inception in February 2022. According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the platform suffered a net loss of $50 million last year, followed an additional net loss of $23 million in the first half of 2023. These figures have led the accountants of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) to express “substantial doubt” about the platform’s future without the assistance of a long-awaited SPAC merger.

Despite the financial setbacks, Truth Social has made significant strides since its launch. Initially introduced in the first quarter of 2022, the platform prides itself on operating independently from major Big Tech companies. TMTG partnered with pro-free-speech alternative technology firms to fully launch Truth Social for iOS in April 2022, followed the release of the Truth Social web application in May 2022. In October 2022, the platform also became available on the Samsung Galaxy and Google Play stores via the Truth Social Android App.

Throughout its development, Truth Social has demonstrated substantial growth. In 2022, TMTG introduced direct messaging across all versions of the platform, further enhancing user experience. Additionally, a “Groups” feature was rolled out in May 2023, allowing users to connect and engage on various topics of interest. The general availability of Truth Social internationally was also announced in June 2023, expanding the platform’s reach beyond the United States.

To support its operations, Truth Social received a lifeline in September when Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, agreed to extend a critical merger deadline for a year. This extension provided an opportunity for the social media platform to secure additional funding. Upon completion of the merger, Trump Media would gain access to $290 million held Digital World, along with $1 billion committed private investors.

In the meantime, Trump’s company continues to navigate its financial obligations independently, utilizing the $36 million raised from previous sales of promissory notes to cover staff salaries, leases, and other expenses. Despite the challenges faced, Truth Social remains determined to establish its presence as an alternative platform in the evolving social media landscape.

