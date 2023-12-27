ACB Sanctions Afghan Cricketers for Prioritizing Personal Interests over National Responsibility

In a controversial move, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has sanctioned three cricketers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, for their decision to prioritize their participation in franchise-based T20 leagues over national duty. The ACB announced that it would delay awarding central contracts and would not issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the trio.

The cricket board expressed their disappointment with the players’ choice to release themselves from the annual central contract starting from 2024 and participate in commercial leagues instead. This move was seen as a betrayal of their national responsibility and led to the ACB taking disciplinary action against them.

To further investigate the matter and determine the best course of action, the ACB established a committee. The committee decided to withhold all contracts from Naveen, Farooqi, and Mujeeb for the upcoming year, effectively preventing them from participating in any T20 league during this period. Additionally, all their active NOCs were revoked.

The consequences of these sanctions extend beyond just league participation. The three players have also been excluded from the national squad for the ongoing UAE tour, comprising two fifty-over matches and three Twenty20 Internationals. Notably, Naveen has retired from ODIs, and it is uncertain if he will continue playing T20Is.

Following the announcement of the sanctions, Naveen took to social media, posting a cryptic message that read, “It’s a normal and a common thing truth comes out late and lies spread around faster than fire.” The meaning behind this statement remains unclear, leaving fans and analysts speculating about its intended subject.

In light of these developments, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see how the affected players will react and whether they will review their decisions regarding national duty and league participation.