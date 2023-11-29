Recently, an intriguing photo shared cricketer Virat Kohli on social media sent shockwaves through the online community. The image showed Kohli with swollen eyes and a bandaged nose, leaving fans deeply concerned about his well-being. Alongside the picture, a caption only added fuel to the fire, stating, “You should see the other guy.” Speculation about the possible reasons behind Kohli’s injuries quickly spread like wildfire, with fans eager to uncover the truth.

However, a closer examination of the story reveals a surprising twist. Embed into the post is a discreet tag indicating a “paid partnership with Puma India.” This revelation offers a crucial clue that Kohli’s battered appearance might not be as it seems. It appears that the cricketer’s photo is part of an advertisement shoot for Puma India, with the injuries being nothing more than the result of cleverly applied makeup.

While fans initially felt relief knowing that their beloved idol was not injured, some voiced disappointment as the excitement of a potential adventure vanished. Nevertheless, Kohli’s ability to create buzz and captivate his audience is a testament to his influence and reach.

In other news, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that Virat Kohli will continue to be a part of their team for the upcoming 2024 IPL season. RCB’s decision to retain Kohli was announced ahead of the anticipated mini-auction scheduled for next month. With his unwavering dedication and exceptional skills, Kohli is sure to lead the team to new heights in the upcoming tournament.

FAQ:

Q: What was the reason behind Virat Kohli’s swollen eyes and bandaged nose?

A: While the photos initially caused concern among fans, it was later revealed that the injuries were a result of makeup for an advertisement shoot with Puma India.

Q: Which team is Virat Kohli a part of for the 2024 IPL season?

A: Virat Kohli has been retained the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Q: Did Virat Kohli’s injuries affect his participation in future matches?

A: No, the injuries were cosmetic and did not impact Kohli’s ability to participate in matches.