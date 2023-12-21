Trustee Resigns from Sudbury Catholic District School Board

In a recent development, Stefano Presenza has resigned from his position as a trustee for the Sudbury Catholic District School Board. Presenza, who was elected in 2022 to represent Zone 4, submitted a letter of resignation to the board chair, citing changes in personal and family circumstances that prevent him from effectively fulfilling his obligations.

While the exact reasons behind Presenza’s resignation are unclear, earlier this year, concerns were raised about his social media activity, which included controversial comments and reactions. Community members deemed these posts offensive and bigoted. The board had previously addressed this issue and stated that appropriate action had been taken.

Following Presenza’s resignation, the Sudbury Catholic board has initiated a call for applications from community members interested in filling the vacant trustee position. The board has opted for this approach instead of a costly-election or a direct appointment. The application process information will be released soon, and the board hopes to have a new trustee in place the end of the month.

This is the second resignation from the Sudbury Catholic board this term, as trustee Alex Cimino also resigned in November 2022. Cimino cited unforeseen circumstances related to his studies and trustee role as reasons for stepping down. Nancy Deni was appointed to replace Cimino.

The board acknowledges the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the resignations but remains committed to fulfilling its duties. Trustee Chair Michael Bellmore expressed empathy for the affected constituents and emphasized the importance of long-term commitment and dedication to the role.

As the Sudbury Catholic board moves forward, the focus now lies on finding a suitable replacement who can effectively represent the schools and communities within the district.