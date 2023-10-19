The South Eastern Trust Wins Best Social Media Campaign in the Public Sector

The South Eastern Trust’s Communications Team has been recognized for their exceptional work winning ‘Best Social Media Campaign in the Public Sector’ at the prestigious NI Social Media Awards. This year, the team was also shortlisted in five other categories, receiving runner-up honors for ‘Social Media In-House Team of the Year’ and ‘Digital In-House Team of the Year.’

The NI Social Media Awards, known as NISMAs, acknowledge and celebrate individuals, teams, agencies, and businesses that demonstrate excellence in social media marketing. These awards are judged a panel of leaders in the social media marketing industry from around the world.

Jane Loughrey, the Head of Communications for the South Eastern Trust, expressed her delight and pride in the team’s recognition. Loughrey stated that the team always strives to think creatively, deliver impactful messages, and create engaging content that informs the public and celebrates the outstanding work of the Trust.

The winning campaign, which marked the 75th anniversary of the NHS, paid tribute to its past, embraced the present, and honored all healthcare professionals and social care workers in Northern Ireland. The Communications Team successfully engaged the public despite the immense pressures faced the healthcare system.

One of the highlights of the campaign was the ‘SET SNAPSHOT,’ an infographic that showcased the extensive amount of work carried out the Trust in the past year. Additionally, a post featuring a long-serving staff member who dedicated his life to helping others garnered attention, as did the births of four sets of twins delivered at the Ulster Hospital on the 75th birthday of the NHS.

Katie English, the Digital Communications Manager, expressed her pride in the team’s accomplishments at the NI Social Media Awards. English highlighted the team’s dedication to staying ahead of the latest trends and their commitment to inform, educate, and empower both staff and patients through the power of social media.

Source: The South Eastern Trust Communications Team