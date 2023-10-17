Introducing Trust & Safety Tycoon: The Game That Puts You in Charge

Trust & Safety Tycoon is an exciting new video game that allows players to experience what it’s like to run a trust and safety team at a rapidly scaling social media company. Developed Copia Gaming in collaboration with Randy Lubin at Leveraged Play, the game aims to provide a hands-on understanding of the challenges and dilemmas faced those responsible for maintaining trust and safety in the online world.

In recent years, there has been a growing need to educate the public on the concept of trust and safety, as it is a topic that many have strong opinions about without much direct experience. The Moderator Mayhem mobile game was launched earlier this year as an attempt to give people a taste of the frontline content moderation role. Now, Trust & Safety Tycoon takes it a step further simulating the experience of managing a trust and safety team for a rapidly growing social media startup.

Players will be tasked with setting policies, navigating dilemmas, and handling internal and external pressures while striving to prevent their website from becoming a toxic environment. The game requires players to make decisions on resource allocation, tradeoffs, and crisis management, all with the goal of maintaining user satisfaction and advertiser appeal.

The objectives of Trust & Safety Tycoon align with those of the Atlantic Council’s Taskforce for a Trustworthy Future Web, which emphasizes the importance of building trust and safety in online platforms. The game was developed with support from the Hewlett Foundation and is seen as an engaging way to explore the complexities of trust and safety in the digital age.

By immersing players in the role of a trust and safety team leader, Trust & Safety Tycoon aims to help individuals gain a better understanding of the challenges, nuances, and tradeoffs involved in ensuring online safety. As there is no “right” answer when it comes to trust and safety decisions, players will have the opportunity to test their own strategies and see how they fare.

Eli Sugarman, director of the Hewlett Foundation’s Cyber Initiative, commends the game for its innovative approach in helping people comprehend the difficult tradeoffs involved in trust and safety. Rose Jackson, Director of the Democracy & Tech initiative at the Atlantic Council, describes Trust & Safety Tycoon as an invaluable resource for anyone interested in online safety, providing a fun and thought-provoking experience.

Overall, Trust & Safety Tycoon offers a unique and engaging way for individuals to explore the intricacies of trust and safety management in online platforms. Whether you are interested in content moderation, global operations, or the various challenges faced tech companies in maintaining online safety, this game provides an opportunity to delve into these topics in a fun and interactive manner.

Sources:

– The Trust & Safety Tycoon Press Release