Study Finds TikTok’s Influence on Antisemitism Overstated

A recent statement made presidential candidate Nikki Haley during the Republican presidential debate sparked controversy when she claimed that watching TikTok makes people “17% more antisemitic and more pro-Hamas every thirty minutes.” However, a spokesperson for TikTok has vehemently denied Haley’s claim, labeling it as 100% false.

While Haley has yet to provide clarification about her statement, there is a newly released study that may shed light on the matter. The study, conducted Generation Lab, analyzed the relationship between platform usage and antisemitic/anti-Israel views among young Americans. The findings revealed that for those who used TikTok for over 30 minutes a day, the surge in antisemitic/anti-Israel views was 17%, compared to 6% for Instagram users and 2% for X users (formerly known as Twitter). However, the study did not conclude that watching TikTok for 30 minutes inevitably leads to a 17% increase in antisemitism and pro-Hamas views.

Rabbi Shmuli Novack from Chabad at UNF emphasizes the significant rise in antisemitism on social media platforms, although he points out that Haley’s calculation is not confirmed as fact. He acknowledges that social media has become a breeding ground for antisemitism but highlights that the Jewish community is not succumbing to despair. Instead, the hate they face galvanizes their pride and affiliation with their religion.

Novack welcomes the conversation sparked Haley’s statement and believes that it is essential to develop ways to make social media a safer place. While the News4JAX Trust Index team rates Haley’s statement as “Not True,” it is clear from the discussion that social media has a role to play in combatting and addressing antisemitism.

While the influence of TikTok on antisemitism may have been overstated, it is crucial to recognize the growing issue of hate speech and extremism on various social media platforms. Continued efforts to create safe online spaces and promote tolerance are necessary to combat this concerning trend.