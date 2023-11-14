New Social Media Platform, Truth Social, Faces Financial Struggles Since Launch

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, has encountered significant financial challenges since its launch in early 2022, according to a recent securities filing released Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Truth Social. The filing revealed that the platform has incurred a loss of $73 million thus far.

Trump initially unveiled the launch of his social media app in October 2021, aiming to challenge major tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook, which had previously restricted his presence on their platforms. Despite the initial fanfare, Truth Social has struggled to gain momentum in the highly competitive social media landscape.

Throughout 2022, Truth Social recorded a loss of $50 million, with net sales amounting to a mere $1.4 million. In the first half of this year alone, the platform suffered a loss of $23 million, while generating only $2.3 million in net sales.

The filing also indicated that the independent registered public accounting firm of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) expressed concerns about the company’s financial condition, casting doubts on its ability to remain a going concern. These concerns have arisen as a result of difficulties in raising additional funds through traditional financing sources, particularly in the absence of significant progress towards its merger with Digital World.

In response to its financial challenges, Truth Social implemented cost-cutting measures earlier this year, including the elimination of several positions. The platform conducted a comprehensive review across all departments, which had the most significant impact on TMTG’s streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams.

The path forward for Truth Social remains uncertain as it confronts its financial struggles. Nonetheless, the platform’s management continues to explore alternative funding options to ensure its sustainability and growth in the competitive social media industry.

FAQs

1. What is Truth Social?

Truth Social is a social media platform launched former U.S. President Donald Trump in early 2022. It aims to provide an alternative space for free expression and challenge the dominance of major tech companies.

2. How much money has Truth Social lost since its launch?

According to a recent securities filing, Truth Social has incurred a loss of $73 million since its launch.

3. Why did Truth Social face financial struggles?

Despite its initial buzz, Truth Social has struggled to gain traction in the competitive social media landscape, resulting in financial challenges.

4. What cost-cutting measures did Truth Social implement?

To address its financial difficulties, Truth Social eliminated several positions as part of a comprehensive review across all departments. This move significantly impacted the platform’s streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams.