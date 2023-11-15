Truth Social Faces Financial Struggles as Trump’s Social Media Platform Suffers Losses

A recent securities filing has revealed that Truth Social, the social media platform launched former US President Donald Trump, has experienced significant financial losses since its launch in early 2022. The filing, made Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company set to merge with Truth Social’s owner, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), indicates that the platform has lost a total of $73 million thus far.

Originally introduced as a platform that aimed to challenge big tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook, which Trump claimed had previously censored him, Truth Social has struggled to generate revenue. In 2022 alone, the platform reported a loss of $50 million, with net sales totaling a mere $1.4 million. The situation worsened in the first half of 2023, with Truth Social losing an additional $23 million and achieving net sales of just $2.3 million.

Furthermore, the filing disclosed the involvement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US’s leading financial watchdog, which has begun scrutinizing the deal. This development could potentially hinder the planned merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp and TMTG, making it difficult for Truth Social to secure further funds. In fact, TMTG’s independent registered public accounting firm has expressed doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern in light of its financial condition.

Amidst these challenges, TMTG decided to eliminate various positions within the company, primarily impacting the streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams. This move was the result of a comprehensive review of all departments within the organization.

As Truth Social continues to grapple with financial setbacks and regulatory concerns, its future remains uncertain. The platform may face significant difficulties in securing new funding if the planned merger falls through. Only time will tell if Truth Social can overcome these obstacles and establish a strong foothold in the highly competitive social media landscape.

FAQ

What is Truth Social?

Truth Social is a social media platform launched former US President Donald Trump. It was introduced as an alternative to mainstream social media platforms, with a focus on not censoring conservative voices.

Why has Truth Social lost money?

Since its launch, Truth Social has been struggling to generate revenue. The platform reported significant financial losses, with limited net sales, prompting concerns about its financial sustainability.

What is the impact of the SEC’s involvement?

With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) looking into the planned merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social may encounter difficulties in securing additional funds if the merger fails to materialize.

What steps has TMTG taken to address the financial challenges?

To address its financial struggles, TMTG eliminated several positions within the company, particularly impacting the streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams. This action was a result of a comprehensive review of all departments within the organization.