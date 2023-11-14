Donald Trump’s Truth Social Faces Financial Challenges Amidst Losses and SEC Scrutiny

Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, launched with much fanfare in early 2022, promising to challenge the dominance of big tech companies like Twitter and Facebook. However, a recent securities filing has revealed that the platform has been struggling financially, accumulating losses of $73 million since its inception.

Since its launch, Truth Social has experienced substantial financial setbacks. In 2022 alone, the platform reported a loss of $50 million, with net sales of a meager $1.4 million. The first half of 2023 proved equally challenging, with an additional loss of $23 million and net sales of just $2.3 million. These figures suggest that the platform is struggling to attract users and generate revenue.

Furthermore, Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the owner of Truth Social, disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is closely examining the proposed merger. This regulatory scrutiny adds another layer of uncertainty to Truth Social’s future, potentially impeding the completion of the merger.

If the merger were to fail, Truth Social would face even greater difficulty in securing additional funds. TMTG’s independent registered public accounting firm has expressed concerns over the company’s financial condition, casting doubt on its ability to continue operating. This uncertain future could make it challenging for Truth Social to raise funds through traditional financing sources.

In an effort to cut costs, TMTG eliminated several positions in March, focusing particularly on departments related to streaming video on demand and infrastructure. These measures signify the company’s willingness to make tough decisions to navigate its financial challenges.

As Truth Social grapples with mounting losses and the potential derailment of its merger, the platform faces an uphill battle to establish itself in the competitive social media landscape. Time will tell whether it can overcome these financial hurdles and fulfill its promise to stand up against big tech.

