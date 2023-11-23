Trump’s Truth Social Seeks $1.5 Billion in Damages Over Inaccurate Reports

The company responsible for Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform is pursuing $1.5 billion in damages from multiple news organizations that allegedly spread false information regarding the platform’s financial performance. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has filed a lawsuit in state court, accusing 20 news outlets of engaging in a deliberate and coordinated attack against Truth Social.

The lawsuit comes after news organizations, including the Guardian and Reuters, published articles last week suggesting that Truth Social had incurred a substantial loss of $73 million. These reports were based on a regulatory filing made Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the platform’s merger partner. However, the lawsuit claims that these figures were “an utter fabrication,” aiming to tarnish the reputation of Truth Social, the social network that Trump has favored since his expulsion from popular platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following the Capitol insurrection of January 6, 2021.

Several of the news outlets, including Reuters, have since issued corrections to their stories. Nevertheless, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. asserts that the damage caused the inaccurate reports cannot be undone and seeks significant compensation for the alleged deliberate and malicious attack.

The legal case, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. v. Guardian News and Media LLC, is currently being heard at the Circuit Court of Twelfth Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County, Florida.

FAQ

1. What is Truth Social?

Truth Social is a social network platform associated with former President Donald Trump. It was launched in 2022 and has become Trump’s preferred alternative to mainstream social media platforms since his ban from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

2. Why is Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. suing news organizations?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is seeking $1.5 billion in damages from news organizations that reported inaccurate information about Truth Social’s financial condition. The company alleges that these reports were part of a deliberate and coordinated attack against the platform.

3. Which news outlets were accused in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit filed Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. named 20 news outlets, including the Guardian and Reuters, as defendants. These outlets published articles based on a regulatory filing that allegedly misrepresented Truth Social’s financial performance.

4. Have any corrections been made the news outlets?

Some of the news outlets, including Reuters, have issued corrections to their stories following the publication of inaccurate financial figures for Truth Social. Nevertheless, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. claims that the damage caused cannot be fully rectified.