Donald Trump Rejects Allegations of Leaking Military Secrets on Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump has taken to the alt-right social media platform Truth Social to deny allegations that he leaked sensitive military information to Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. Trump referred to the reports from ABC News as “false and ridiculous.” The news outlet had claimed that Trump revealed the exact number of nuclear warheads carried US submarines and their detection capabilities to Pratt during a conversation at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in April 2021.

The US Justice Department is currently conducting an investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information after the 2020 election. However, Trump has categorically denied these allegations and accused “corrupt prosecutors” of trying to interfere with his 2024 election campaign. He also emphasized that promoting American military equipment is important for creating jobs in the country.

ABC News reported that Pratt shared Trump’s remarks with numerous individuals, including former Australian Prime Ministers, journalists, employees, and Australian officials. The executive chairman of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries, Pratt himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Former US ambassador to the US Joe Hockey downplayed the significance of Trump’s alleged disclosures, stating that the information discussed is already widely known due to the longstanding partnership between the US and Australia in regard to submarine technology and weaponry.

The alleged conversation between Trump and Pratt occurred during secret discussions between the Australian, US, and UK governments regarding the AUKUS pact, which involves Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. The Australian government has not yet responded to the reports.

