Experts to Testify in Trial on Trump’s Election Interference

In the upcoming federal trial on Donald Trump’s alleged election interference, special counsel Jack Smith has called on three expert witnesses to provide testimony. One of the witnesses has conducted an analysis of Trump’s cell phone data, uncovering valuable insights regarding the former president’s actions related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The court filing also reveals that an additional expert has expertise in interpreting and visually representing geographic location data, while another specializes in analyzing location data and history, including Google location.

The analysis of Trump’s cell phone data is expected to play a crucial role in the trial. The expert witness will testify that they extracted and processed data from both Trump’s phone and the phone of an individual presumed to be an aide with access to the former president’s Twitter account, identified as “Individual 1.” This analysis includes reviewing and analyzing images and websites visited, determining phone usage during the post-election period, and specifically identifying the periods when Trump’s phone was unlocked with the Twitter application open on January 6.

The extent of information obtained from Trump’s phone remains unclear, although redacted documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicate that prosecutors sought comprehensive data about Trump’s Twitter account. This included search history, draft tweets, blocks, mutes, advertising information, IP addresses, privacy and account settings, communication records with Twitter support, and direct messages sent and received between October 2020 and January 2021. Furthermore, the government sought information on users who interacted with Trump leading up to the riot, suggesting a comprehensive investigation.

The involvement of the two additional expert witnesses, specialized in interpreting and analyzing location data, aims to shed light on the movements of individuals near the Capitol area during and after Trump’s speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021. Their insights could be instrumental in providing a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the riot.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has scheduled March 4, 2024, as the start date for Trump’s trial on election interference charges. As the trial approaches, the testimony from these expert witnesses will likely provide critical evidence to support the prosecution’s case.