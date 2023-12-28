Former Florida Congressman Claims Trump’s Social Media Outbursts Reveal Fear of Incarceration

In a recent social media rant, former President Donald Trump used his platform, Truth Social, to express his disdain for Special Counsel Jack Smith and others, stating that they should “rot in Hell.” Reacting to these outbursts, former Republican congressman of Florida, David Jolly, suggested that Trump’s behavior is indicative of his fear of prison.

During a segment on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” guest host Charles Coleman Jr. posed the question of whether Trump’s unhinged behavior was a result of pressure mounting against him or if it was simply his norm. Jolly expressed his belief that Trump’s fear of prosecution was the driving force behind his explosive rhetoric.

Jolly pointed out a pattern in Trump’s holiday messages, noting that the former president targetted prosecutors who posed a threat to his freedom. He referred to Trump’s Thanksgiving post, where he criticized New York Attorney Letitia James, and drew parallels to his recent attack on Jack Smith. According to Jolly, these outbursts reveal Trump’s desperation when his back is against the wall.

While Jolly acknowledged the possibility that Trump may have genuinely lost his grasp on reality, he warned of the danger posed a potential return to power. With Trump currently neck and neck with Joe Biden in some polls, Jolly emphasized that Trump’s threats of retribution should not be taken lightly. If he were given the power to manipulate the Department of Justice for his own purposes again, the consequences could be dire.

The recent Christmas message targeting Smith followed a motion filed the special counsel, seeking to restrict Trump from making political arguments or discussing conspiracy theories during his criminal trial. This ongoing legal battle, combined with Trump’s heated social media tirades, paints a picture of a man who is deeply concerned about the possibility of imprisonment.

While Trump’s social media tantrums may be dismissed some as mere posturing, Jolly’s assessment suggests that there is more at play. The fear of being held accountable for his actions appears to be driving Trump’s increasingly reckless behavior, with potential consequences that extend far beyond Twitter.