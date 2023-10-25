New York Trial Tests the Relationship Between Trump and Cohen

Michael Cohen took the stand yesterday in the civil business fraud trial involving his former boss, Donald Trump. Trump’s defense team attempted to challenge Cohen’s credibility and question his motives as they sought to undermine his testimony. Outside the courtroom, the judge had to consider whether Trump’s comments violated a limited gag order imposed earlier in the case.

During the trial, Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, confronted Cohen with previous comments he made praising Trump before their relationship soured in 2018 due to Cohen’s legal troubles. Habba suggested that Cohen had unsuccessfully sought a job in the Trump White House, which Cohen denied, and asked if he harbored significant animosity towards the former president.

Cohen acknowledged having animosity towards Trump and admitted to making a career out of publicly attacking him. Cohen previously worked as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer, but he later faced federal prosecution, pleading guilty to charges such as tax evasion, lying to Congress, and making illegal campaign contributions.

In the current trial, Cohen is a key witness in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case against Trump. The case alleges that Trump inflated the value of his real estate holdings on financial documents to secure loans, insurance, and favorable deals. While Trump denies any wrongdoing, he accuses James of pursuing partisan motives.

The trial has not been without controversy. Trump recently criticized Judge Arthur Engoron and faced repercussions for a social media post targeting Engoron’s law clerk. The judge imposed a narrow gag order and fined Trump $5,000. Trump’s latest comment about the judge prompted Engoron to consider severe sanctions for disobeying court orders.

Despite Trump’s dissatisfaction with the trial, he expressed confidence in the outcome and claimed to have the facts on his side. Trump is expected to testify later in the trial, while Cohen is also anticipated to be a crucial witness in an upcoming criminal trial where Trump faces charges of falsifying business records.

While the trial focuses on business fraud, it also sheds light on the complex relationship between Trump and Cohen, once allies turned adversaries.

