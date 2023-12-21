Former President Trump Urges Supreme Court to Delay Prosecution

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump have called on the U.S. Supreme Court to postpone the prosecution of charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election results. Special counsel Jack Smith has requested a prompt ruling from the highest court in the land to address Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution as a former president. However, Trump’s legal team argues that the matter should be left to the lower appeals court in Washington, which is already considering the same issue.

Trump’s defense strategy has centered around delaying the criminal cases against him, with the hope of avoiding any interference with his campaign if he decides to run for the presidency in 2024. By requesting a deferral of the immunity question, his lawyers aim to avoid a quick resolution that would push the case to trial early next year.

The defense team also contends that the push for a swift trial from the special counsel appears politically motivated, with the intention of scheduling the trial during Trump’s presidential campaign. They argue that the case raises significant historic questions and that a wrong denial of presidential immunity deserves the Supreme Court’s consideration. However, they suggest that the lower courts should finish their review before the case is advanced.

In addition to the immunity question, there is a separate issue of whether Trump can be prosecuted for conduct for which he was previously impeached but acquitted Congress. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, has rejected this argument.

The Supreme Court has not yet announced its decision on whether it will take up the case or not. Trump’s lawyers have acknowledged that a denial of presidential immunity warrants review the highest court. Another significant Trump case on Colorado’s ballot is also expected to be brought before the Supreme Court. This decision could have broad political implications.