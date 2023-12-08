Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Valued at Over $1 Billion

A recent civil trial involving former President Donald Trump has shed light on the value of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. While Trump has claimed that the property is worth over $1 billion, legal documents from decades ago suggest that it was intended to be used exclusively as a club. However, testimonies from a Florida real estate attorney and a luxury real estate broker have now fueled speculation about the actual worth of the estate.

Lawrence Moens, the luxury real estate broker, described Mar-a-Lago as “something breathtaking” and “amazing to see.” He presented a video showcasing aerial shots of the property at sunrise and sunset, complete with dramatic music and the image of an American flag. Moens even took a personal phone call while testifying, adding a touch of nonchalance to the proceedings.

The value of Mar-a-Lago is a crucial aspect of the ongoing civil case brought forward New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges that Trump and his company misled lenders and others overinflating the value of their assets, including the Palm Beach club. Judge Arthur Engoron has already declared that Trump engaged in fraud, noting that the former president exaggerated Mar-a-Lago’s value as much as 2,300% compared to the county’s tax appraiser’s assessments.

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his financial statements actually undervalued his assets and were accompanied disclaimers absolving him of any liability. He has frequently complained about the case, often focusing on Mar-a-Lago, which he considers one of his most prized holdings.

The precise value of Mar-a-Lago remains a subject of debate, with the former president’s defense team arguing that it could be sold as a private residence, while the county uses its operating income as a club to determine its taxable value. However, luxury real estate agents have suggested that the property could sell for anywhere between $300 million and $1 billion, potentially attracting interest from the world’s financial elite.

The trial will resume with testimony from an expert on accounting, as the defense seeks to refute the allegations of fraud and establish their own valuation of Mar-a-Lago.