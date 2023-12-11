Trump Declines Testifying in Civil Fraud Trial, Continues to Denounce Proceedings as a Witch Hunt

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be testifying in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York. Taking to social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump made it clear that he would not be appearing on Monday as previously anticipated. In a strongly worded post, he criticized the trial once again, labeling it as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, stated that the former president had already given his testimony and saw no reason to provide further statements. Kise also expressed discontent with the judge’s perceived lack of consideration for Trump’s testimony and that of others involved in the complex financial transactions under scrutiny.

The trial, which has spanned over two months, is now entering its final week of testimony. It centers around allegations made New York Attorney General Letitia James that Trump and his co-defendants, his adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, artificially inflated Trump’s assets for personal financial gain. If found guilty, it could have significant consequences for Trump’s business empire and future operations in New York.

Although Trump will not be taking the stand again, the trial will proceed as scheduled. James responded to Trump’s decision stating that regardless of his testimony, the prosecution has already presented substantial evidence of years of financial fraud committed Trump and his family.

The trial’s conclusion, expected in January, will determine whether James’ claims of fraudulent financial practices the former president and his co-defendants hold true. Throughout the proceedings, Trump has faced legal challenges, including a temporary suspension of a gag order that prohibits him from publicly discussing Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and his staff.

While Trump is allowed to criticize Engoron and James openly, his decision to avoid testifying further may impact the outcome of the trial. As the case nears its end, the public awaits the final verdict that will have far-reaching implications for both Trump and the future of his business ventures.