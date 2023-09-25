Trump’s Dangerous Rhetoric: A Wake-Up Call for America

Late Friday night, former President Donald Trump made a shocking statement on his social media network, Truth Social. He insinuated that General Mark Milley, America’s top general, deserved to be put to death. This kind of rhetoric is not only dangerous because it incites violence against public officials, but it also highlights how numb the country has become to these kinds of threats, which are more typical of broken authoritarian regimes.

Trump’s threat against Milley came after The Atlantic published a profile of the general, detailing his attempts to protect the Constitution from Trump. However, this alarming statement barely made the news, and most Americans are likely unaware of it. The United States is careening towards a significant risk of political violence surrounding the 2024 presidential election, yet many remain oblivious to the dangerous path the country is on.

Trump’s use of plausible deniability allows him to hide behind veiled threats, but his intentions are clear. His statements are directed at millions of extremists who believe in conspiracy theories, view the government as illegitimate, and see people like Milley as part of a deep state plot against the country. This kind of incitement, known as stochastic terrorism, can lead to real-world attacks, even if only a small number of followers take action.

Alarmingly, one of Trump’s allies in Congress, Representative Paul Gosar, echoed Trump’s calls for violence, suggesting that Milley should be hung. This kind of endorsement further normalizes and encourages violence against political opponents.

The lack of high-profile assassinations during and after the Trump era can be attributed to luck rather than a lack of intent. The ingredients for political violence already exist in the United States: polarized politics, conspiracy theories, dehumanization of opponents, well-armed extremists, and a leader who praises those who have attacked the government.

As the 2024 election approaches, there is a genuine concern that Trump’s violent rhetoric could lead to real-world attacks. The incident involving Milley should serve as a wake-up call, but in today’s political climate, it barely registers. The media is constantly distracted the next scandal, while the public has become desensitized to Trump’s extreme rhetoric.

However, it is crucial for both the press and the public to remain vigilant. Trump’s endorsement of violence and authoritarian strategies, should he return to power, is the real story of the 2024 election. The relentless risk of Trump-inspired political violence should not be overshadowed distractions and sensationalized stories. It is time to recognize the dangers and address them head-on.

