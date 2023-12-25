Political Twitter Storm: Trump’s Personal Scent Becomes Social Media Sensation

In a recent tweet, former Republican member Adam Kinzinger mentioned Donald Trump’s body odor, sparking a social media trend on platform X. Kinzinger urged his followers to wear masks when around the former president, expressing surprise that people close to Trump had not discussed his scent. While he did not provide specific details about the smell, the comment triggered a heated response from Trump’s spokesperson, who referred to Kinzinger as an “unemployed fraud” who had disgraced his country.

This is not the first time Kinzinger has been involved in a scent-related incident. In 2019, during an interview with Republican Eric Swalwell, a fart-like noise was heard, later labeled “Fartgate.” The incident instantly went viral, causing widespread mockery and humorous memes.

Following Kinzinger’s post, social media users began flooding X with hashtags such as #TrumpSmells and #TrumpStinks. Many users joined in the meme fest, playfully imagining how bad Trump’s body odor might have been. Comedian Kathy Griffin even weighed in during an interview with Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and writer, describing Trump’s scent as “like body odor with a kind of scented makeup product.”

Twitter users also shared images and videos to support their claims about Trump’s scent. One user posted a series of photos showing people near Trump who seemed uncomfortable due to a supposed unpleasant odor. Another user shared a video of the Japanese Prime Minister shaking hands with Trump, hinting that the awkward encounter might have been a result of the former president’s smell.

Whether these claims about Trump’s body odor hold any truth or not remains unclear. However, the social media storm surrounding his alleged scent highlights the power of online discussions in shaping public perceptions and generating viral trends.