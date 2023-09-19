Former President Trump Shares Antisemitic Flier on Truth Social Platform During Jewish New Year

Former President Donald Trump faced criticism after sharing an antisemitic flier on his Truth Social platform during the Jewish New Year. The flier, which was posted on the platform to mark the end of Rosh Hashanah, propagated the false trope that Jewish Americans have dual loyalties to the United States and Israel. The content of the flier was originally created a group called JEXIT, which calls for American Jews to leave the Democratic Party.

The flier, which Trump shared on Sunday evening, claimed that liberal Jews who did not support him had voted to “destroy America & Israel.” The CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs condemned Trump’s post as antisemitic, and the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League stated that Trump was perpetuating conspiracy theories about dual loyalty.

Other Jewish organizations and individuals also expressed their outrage at Trump’s post. The American Jewish Committee called it deeply offensive and divisive, urging political candidates to avoid incendiary rhetoric. Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, who is Jewish, criticized Trump for attacking American Jews on one of their holiest days.

Trump has a history of criticizing Jewish American voters who do not support him and of playing into antisemitic tropes. In the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, he accused American Jews of not giving him enough praise for his policies toward Israel. In the past, he has claimed that Democrats are “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” and made derogatory remarks about Jewish donors.

It is important to note, however, that Jewish Americans have predominantly aligned with the Democratic Party and have been politically liberal for many years. While there is some variation within different denominations, including Orthodox Jews who lean Republican, the majority of American Jews identify with or lean toward the Democrats.

Source: CNN