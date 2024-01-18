Former President Trump Criticizes GOP Opponent Vivek Ramaswamy

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to express his disappointment with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. In a scathing post on Truth Social, Trump accused Ramaswamy of using deceitful campaign tactics and stated that he is “not MAGA,” urging his supporters not to vote for him.

This attack comes as a surprise considering Ramaswamy had previously praised Trump as the “best President in generations.” However, Trump’s recent criticism seems to stem from Ramaswamy’s support for the former president’s efforts to remain on state ballots. Ramaswamy filed an amicus brief at the Supreme Court in support of Trump, arguing against his political opponents’ attempts to disqualify him from the ballot.

The Suffolk University survey of 500 Iowa voters likely to participate in the GOP presidential caucuses showed Trump as the front-runner with 54% support. Ramaswamy trailed behind with only 6% support, while Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis garnered 20% and 13% support, respectively.

Ramaswamy’s campaign office has not yet responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

It is clear that tensions within the Republican party are high as the 2024 campaign season ramps up. Trump’s decision to publicly criticize a fellow GOP candidate demonstrates the divisions within the party and the potential challenges that lie ahead in the primary race.

As the campaign progresses, it will be interesting to see how these internal conflicts impact the overall success of the Republican party and its ability to unify behind a single candidate.