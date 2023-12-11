Trump Decides Against Testifying in Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be testifying in his civil fraud trial in New York. The trial centers around allegations that Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his properties. Despite being expected to testify in an effort to bolster his defense, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to make the announcement. In his message, he criticized the attorney general’s case against him and the judge overseeing the trial.

According to Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, “President Trump has already testified,” suggesting that there is no need for him to testify again. Kise also criticized the judge’s handling of the case, describing the imposed gag order as unconstitutional. The gag order restricts Trump from commenting on the judge’s staff, and he has been fined for violating it in the past.

Trump’s attorneys have appealed the gag order, but it remains in place for now. Last week, they requested a postponement of his testimony until the appeals court decides on the gag order, but their request was denied Judge Arthur Engoron.

The New York attorney general, Letitia James, is seeking $250 million in damages and to bar Trump from conducting business in the state. The complaint accuses Trump, his adult sons, and his company of fraudulently inflating property values for financial gain.

With Trump’s decision not to testify, the trial will resume as scheduled on Tuesday. An accounting expert, Eli Bartov, who was expected to testify last week, will continue his testimony. After that, the attorney general’s office will have a day for rebuttals, followed the filing of briefs both sides. Closing arguments are set to take place on January 11.

Trump, who has attended the trial multiple times, expressed frustration at being in New York instead of campaigning in early swing states for the 2024 presidential race. He complained about his presence in the courthouse and voiced his desire to be in Iowa, New Hampshire, or South Carolina.

This story will be updated with any further developments.