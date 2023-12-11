Donald Trump Opts Out of Testifying Again in New York Trial

After a previous testimony in his New York civil fraud trial, Donald Trump declared on Sunday that he will not be testifying for a second time in the case. In a statement released on his Truth Social platform, the former president cited his successful and conclusive testimony last month as the reason for his decision.

Trump’s cancellation of his testimony comes as a blow to the defense, which had anticipated his return to the witness stand as their final major witness. The trial has significant implications for Trump’s real estate empire and the perception of his business acumen.

During his previous testimony on November 6, Trump displayed a defiant and combative attitude. He engaged in heated exchanges with the judge and criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently suing him. Throughout the questioning state lawyers, Trump frequently went off on tangents and provided lengthy responses, much to the judge’s annoyance. The judge reminded Trump on multiple occasions to keep his answers concise, emphasizing that the courtroom was not a political rally.

If Trump had proceeded with his testimony on Monday, his defense lawyers would have conducted the questioning. However, state lawyers would have had the opportunity to cross-examine him.

While Trump’s decision not to testify again alters the dynamics of the trial, the core fact remains: he has withdrawn his intention to take the stand for a second time. The impact of this choice on the trial’s outcome and on Trump’s public image remains to be seen.