Trump Declines Testimony in Fraud Trial, Reignites Claims of Election Interference

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has declared that he will no longer be testifying in the civil trial regarding accusations of fraudulent financial statements. Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that he had already testified fully and had nothing further to add. This decision comes after Trump’s initial testimony last month, with the intention of testifying for the defense on Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to Trump’s decision, emphasizing that regardless of his testimony, they have already presented substantial evidence proving his involvement in financial fraud and self-enrichment. However, Trump took this opportunity to launch disparaging remarks at James, as well as Judge Arthur Engoron, presiding over the case, accusing them of bias.

In addition to these developments, Trump reignited his baseless claims of election interference, specifically accusing President Biden’s campaign of such actions and denouncing the trial against him as nothing more than a witch hunt. It is worth noting that Trump himself is currently facing separate federal charges related to election interference.

The case at hand revolves around Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are accused of knowingly inflating the value of their properties and other assets in financial statements. Judge Arthur Engoron has already found evidence of fraud and held Trump, his sons, and other executives liable. Attorney General James is seeking $250 million in damages and aims to prevent Trump from engaging in future business activities in New York.

Notably, Trump’s decision not to testify also comes after a series of expert witnesses, including former allies Michael Cohen and Allen Weisselberg, gave testimony on behalf of the attorney general’s team. Cohen admitted to altering asset classes to meet Trump’s desired numbers, while Weisselberg claimed to have no recollection of discussing the financial statements with Trump.

Meanwhile, a gag order has been reinstated in the trial, forbidding all parties involved, including Trump, from making any public comments about the case. The order was reinstated due to the alarming level of threats and harassment received Judge Engoron and his staff. Trump has already faced fines amounting to $15,000 for violating the order in the past.

While Trump’s decision not to testify may have implications for the trial, closing arguments and the final decision regarding penalties are not expected until the new year.