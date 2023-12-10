Donald Trump Cancels Testimony in New York Civil Fraud Trial

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial. Trump, who had been expected to return to the witness stand on Monday, took to social media to declare that his previous testimony had been conclusive and successful, rendering another appearance unnecessary.

The case, brought forth New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses Trump of engaging in fraudulent activities and inflating his wealth. The trial poses a significant threat to his real estate empire and challenges his image as a successful businessman. If found guilty, Trump could face penalties of more than $300 million and be banned from doing business in New York.

During his first testimony on November 6, Trump displayed a combative and defiant attitude, often engaging in lengthy diatribes. This approach irked the judge, who repeatedly asked him to keep his answers concise and focused. Trump’s lawyers had planned to lead the questioning during his second testimony, but state lawyers would have had the opportunity to cross-examine him.

Despite Trump’s insistence on testifying again, his lawyer, Alina Habba, had discouraged him from doing so due to the gag order in place. Trump has faced fines in the past for disparaging the judge’s law clerk during his visits to the courthouse. The same gag order was in effect during his initial testimony.

As the trial continues, the judge is evaluating six additional claims, including allegations of conspiracy and insurance fraud. Meanwhile, an appeals court has temporarily halted the order for a receiver to take control of some of Trump’s properties. The final outcome of the trial remains uncertain, but Trump’s decision to forgo further testimony marks a significant development in the case.