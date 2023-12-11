Trump Declines Testifying Again at New York Civil Fraud Trial

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial. Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, where he stated that he had already testified “very successfully and conclusively” last month and saw no need to appear again.

Trump’s decision comes as a blow to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, which poses a threat to Trump’s real estate empire and challenges his image as a successful businessman. The case revolves around allegations that Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements to deceive banks, insurers, and others.

During his previous testimony, Trump displayed defiance and combative behavior. He defended his wealth, denied any wrongdoing, and engaged in verbal skirmishes with Judge Arthur Engoron and James herself. Trump’s lengthy diatribes provoked the judge’s admonishment that the courtroom was not a political rally.

Had Trump returned for a second round of testimony, his defense lawyers would have been leading the questioning, but state lawyers would have had the opportunity to cross-examine him. However, Trump’s cancellation has effectively stopped this from happening.

Judge Engoron has already ruled that Trump and the other defendants engaged in fraud. A receiver has been given control of some Trump properties, although an appeals court has temporarily halted this action. The judge is currently evaluating six other claims, including allegations of conspiracy and insurance fraud. James is seeking penalties of over $300 million and wants Trump banned from conducting business in New York.

Despite the advice of his lawyer, Trump had been insistent on testifying again. He remains strongly opposed to the proceedings, viewing them as an attempt to obstruct his chances of reclaiming the White House and yearning for what he perceives as the “old America.”

As the trial proceeds, the absence of Trump’s testimony will undoubtedly be a significant factor in the outcome of the case. The burden of proof rests on James and her team to demonstrate Trump’s alleged fraudulent practices without the direct involvement of the former president.