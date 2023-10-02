Donald Trump to Attend Civil Trial as Judge Rules Fraud in Business Dealings

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will attend a civil trial in New York as he faces allegations of fraud in his business dealings. The trial, set to begin on Monday, could have significant implications for Trump’s business empire as he pursues a return to the White House amidst four criminal cases pending against him. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express his intention, stating that he is “going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump, and Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the non-jury trial, has already ruled that Trump, along with his sons Eric and Don Jr, had inflated the value of the Trump Organization’s property and financial assets for years. Trump denounced the case as a sham, expressing his disagreement with the ruling and vowing to see James and Engoron in court.

This marks a departure from Trump’s previous absence from court proceedings related to his business enterprises. He did not attend court during the tax fraud conviction of his company and one of its top executives, nor during a trial in which he was found liable for sexually assaulting E Jean Carroll. However, Trump now faces multiple criminal trials in the coming months, including charges related to attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome, criminal hush money charges, mishandling classified documents, and tampering with election results in Georgia.

In the New York civil case, Judge Engoron ruled that Trump and his associates had lied about the value of their properties, leading to an overvaluation $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021. As a result, the judge revoked the business licenses of certain Trump Organization properties. This decision could have a significant impact on Trump’s ability to conduct business in New York.

The trial is expected to call numerous witnesses, including Trump himself, although his appearance may not occur for several weeks. Judge Engoron has also indicated that the trial could extend well into December. The outcome of this trial holds potential consequences not only for Trump’s reputation but also for his future business ventures in the state of New York.

Definitions:

– Civil Trial: A legal proceeding that resolves disputes between private parties, typically seeking monetary damages or specific performance rather than criminal sanctions.

– Fraud: Deceptive conduct intended to manipulate or deceive others for personal gain.

– Business Empire: A collection of interconnected businesses owned and controlled an individual or organization.

Sources:

– Source Article