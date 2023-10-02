Former President Trump Set to Face Civil Trial in New York

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to go to court in New York for a civil trial in a lawsuit filed New York Attorney General Letitia James. The trial comes after a judge ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. The lawsuit, which is the result of a yearslong investigation, accuses Trump and his company of habitually lying about his wealth. Trump is accused of exaggerating the value of assets on financial statements used in deals and loans.

Trump has been critical of James and the judge presiding over the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the case a “sham” and criticized the judge for his handling of the trial. The trial is expected to last into December and could have significant implications for Trump’s business holdings. If the judge’s ruling is upheld on appeal, it could result in Trump losing control of some of his properties, including Trump Tower and other valuable assets.

As the trial begins, James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The trial will involve a number of potential witnesses, including Trump’s two eldest sons, Trump Organization executives, and former lawyer Michael Cohen. Trump himself is not expected to testify for several weeks.

This trial is just one of several legal challenges that Trump currently faces as he campaigns for a return to the White House in next year’s election. It remains to be seen how the trial will impact his political aspirations and his ability to conduct business in New York.

