Former President Trump Criticizes Robert De Niro’s Acting Skills

Former President Donald Trump recently took to social media to criticize two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro for his acting skills. Responding to De Niro’s speech at the Gotham Awards, where he criticized Trump, the former president stated that the actor’s “acting talents have greatly diminished.” Trump went on to say that De Niro should focus on his own life which he considers to be a mess, rather than meddling in the lives of others.

Trump further intensified his criticism, calling De Niro a “mental midget” with a mind that is shot, and comparing him to Joe Biden, stating that both struggle to put together coherent sentences. He also referred to De Niro as a “total loser” who has lost all credibility.

In his controversial speech at the Gotham Awards, De Niro claimed that a portion of his speech was censored during the live broadcast. He expressed his disappointment with the state of truth and facts in today’s society, stating that they are being replaced alternative facts and conspiracy theories. De Niro also criticized Trump for his dishonesty, accusing him of lying over 30,000 times during his tenure as president.

This is not the first time that De Niro has spoken out against Trump. He has previously referred to him as the “baby-in-chief,” and has expressed a desire to punch him in the face. Despite the ongoing feud, De Niro’s passionate criticism of Trump continues to resonate with many.