Trevian Kutti’s Defense Strategy in Georgia Racketeering Case Takes a Different Path

Summary: Trevian Kutti, one of the remaining co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case against Donald Trump and others, has been diligently defending herself through social media. While her co-defendants have chosen to remain quiet about the case, Kutti has taken after the former president’s strategy of using social media to express her frustration. However, unlike Trump, who enjoys the privilege of high-powered lawyers and a political campaign that shields him from accountability, Kutti may face a different fate. Recently, she posted an Instagram Live video that seemed to reference a state witness and made threatening remarks, potentially violating her bond agreement not to publicly comment on or threaten witnesses.

Kutti, a former publicist who previously worked with Kanye West, did not mention the witness name in her video. However, the details strongly suggest that she was referring to Ruby Freeman, a former Georgia election worker falsely accused Trump and his allies of election fraud. Kutti, along with other co-defendants, is accused of trying to coerce Freeman into falsely confessing to election fraud. In a video published Reuters, Kutti can be seen pressuring Freeman to make a false confession under the guise of offering help.

While some legal experts argue that Kutti’s remarks could be seen as violating her bond agreement, her attorney, Steve Greenberg, argues that she did nothing wrong in her video. Greenberg maintains that individuals have the right to comment on their cases, even when out on bond.

Kutti’s defense strategy sharply contrasts with that of her co-defendant Harrison Floyd, who has taken a more measured approach on social media following attempts the district attorney to revoke his bond. The judge overseeing the case determined that Floyd’s posts may have been a “technical violation” of his bond and imposed social media restrictions instead of revoking it.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how Kutti’s use of social media will affect her case. The district attorney’s office and judge will likely assess her behavior to determine if any action needs to be taken.