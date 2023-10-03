New York Judge Refutes Trump’s Statute of Limitations Claim in Fraud Trial

A New York judge has denied former President Donald Trump’s claim of a statute of limitations win in his civil business fraud trial. Trump’s legal team argued that the time limit would dismiss most of the case. However, Judge Arthur Engoron clarified that statutes of limitations only bar claims, not evidence. He emphasized that the trial’s purpose is not to re-litigate what has already been decided, stating that all the claims against Trump are allowed under the statute of limitations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ attorney presented an accountant to build the case that Trump and his company were responsible for preparing misleading financial statements. The lawsuit alleges that Trump and his business consistently lied about his wealth in statements provided to banks, insurers, and others.

A lawyer for James’ office revealed that Trump’s financial statements were prepared under his and his company’s supervision for at least a decade. The accountant who prepared the financial statements testified that Trump’s company supplied the numbers, and the spreadsheets were labeled “prepared client.” In some years, the Trump Organization failed to provide all the necessary documents for producing the statements.

Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, has expressed confidence in the trial’s progress. He reiterated his defense emphasizing the disclaimers on the financial statements and claiming that institutions were told to conduct their own evaluations. Trump plans to testify later in the trial but does not have to attend currently.

The non-jury trial, which is expected to last into December, focuses on the remaining claims in the lawsuit and the potential penalties Trump may face. James is seeking $250 million in damages and a prohibition on Trump conducting business in New York. The judge has already ruled that some of Trump’s companies should be dissolved as punishment.

Sources: Associated Press