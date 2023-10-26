Former President Trump’s Battle with Judge Engoron in New York Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump is engaged in a heated battle with Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over his $250 million New York fraud trial. Trump’s frustration with the proceedings came to a head when he stormed out of the courtroom during witness testimony. Now, Trump is taking to social media to vent his grievances and rally public opinion in his favor.

Despite facing gag orders in two different cases, Trump is finding ways to circumvent the restrictions and voice his opinions online. However, in the New York fraud case, Judge Engoron has already fined Trump for violating the gag order twice and has warned him of more severe consequences, including possible imprisonment, for future transgressions.

In response to the judge’s rulings, Trump has launched a series of scathing attacks on Engoron. On platforms like Truth Social, Trump has accused the judge of being biased, unhinged, and a Trump hater. He has also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James, his former attorney Michael Cohen, and a New York Times reporter involved in the trial.

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has also capitalized on the case, using it as an opportunity to criticize the trial as a sham led a Democrat judge who is allegedly harassing Trump. Engoron has already found Trump and other defendants liable for fraudulently inflating the values of real estate properties on financial statements.

The trial, which is scheduled to last until late December, will address six more claims in James’ lawsuit. As the trial unfolds, Trump continues to protest the fact that it is being conducted without a jury, a point he frequently emphasizes on social media and at the courthouse.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Donald Trump facing a fraud trial in New York?

A: Donald Trump is facing a fraud trial in New York for allegedly inflating the values of real estate properties on financial statements.

Q: Is Judge Arthur Engoron biased against Donald Trump?

A: Trump has accused Judge Engoron of being biased against him, but it is up to the court to decide on the judge’s impartiality.

Q: What are the consequences if Donald Trump violates the gag order again?

A: Judge Engoron has warned Trump that further violations of the gag order may result in more severe sanctions, possibly including imprisonment.

