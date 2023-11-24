Donald Trump Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Political Bias, Continues Attacks Amid Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has once again launched scathing attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron and his law clerk, accusing them of political bias in a recent social media post. The ongoing civil fraud trial against Trump has been marked repeated clashes between the former president and the judge, leading to the imposition of a gag order last month that limited Trump’s ability to criticize the judge’s staff.

However, a New York appeals court temporarily blocked the gag order last week after Trump’s legal team appealed the order as unconstitutional. While the stay is in effect, Trump wasted no time in taking to his Truth Social platform to portray Engoron as criminally defrauding him and the state of New York. He further alleged that the judge’s law clerk is politically biased and corrupt, suggesting that the clerk influences Engoron’s decisions from the sidelines.

In his social media post, Trump also took aim at President Joe Biden and labeled various groups, including the Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, and RINOS, as individuals who are actively seeking to destroy the country.

The gag order had initially prohibited Trump from attacking the judge’s staff but did not restrain him from criticizing Engoron directly. The judge had imposed the order due to Trump’s critical comments about his law clerk, which were made both on social media and to reporters covering the trial.

Engoron has also issued fines to Trump for violating the order. However, Trump’s lawyers have argued that the fines were excessive and the judge did not follow proper procedure. Appellate Division Justice David Friedman, who temporarily lifted the gag order, cited the constitutional and statutory rights at issue in granting the interim stay. Friedman had previously issued a temporary stay of the trial in September, but it was later lifted.

Despite the temporary lifting of the gag order, Trump’s attacks on the judge and law clerk continue to escalate, creating further tensions in the already contentious civil fraud trial.

FAQs

Q: What is the civil fraud trial against Donald Trump about?

A: The civil fraud trial against Donald Trump in New York involves allegations of fraud related to a business deal worth $250 million.

Q: Why was a gag order imposed in the trial?

A: The judge imposed a gag order to limit Donald Trump’s criticism of the judge’s staff after the former president made critical comments about the judge’s law clerk.

Q: Why was the gag order temporarily blocked?

A: The New York appeals court temporarily blocked the gag order after Trump’s legal team appealed it as unconstitutional.

Q: Who is Judge Arthur Engoron?

A: Judge Arthur Engoron is overseeing the civil fraud trial against Donald Trump in New York.