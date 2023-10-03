New York Judge Places Limited Gag Order on Donald J. Trump

In a recent development, a New York judge issued a limited gag order on former President Donald J. Trump after he targeted a law clerk in a social media post. The judge, Justice Arthur F. Engoron, placed the order after Mr. Trump posted a message on his Truth Social site attacking the clerk, Allison Greenfield, and calling for the dismissal of the case against him.

The post, which featured a picture of Ms. Greenfield with Senator Chuck Schumer, was taken down shortly after a closed-door meeting in the courtroom where Mr. Trump’s trial is taking place. Justice Engoron expressed his dissatisfaction with the personal attack on a member of his court staff, stating that it was unacceptable and inappropriate. He further clarified that his statement should be considered a gag order prohibiting any posts, emails, or public remarks about his staff members. Serious sanctions would be imposed for non-compliance, although he did not provide further details.

It is worth noting that while Mr. Trump removed the Truth Social post, his campaign had already sent out a copy of the post in a disparaging email to millions of people. This incident adds to a series of social media posts Mr. Trump that have become problematic in various legal cases against him. Federal prosecutors, accusing him of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, have requested a gag order, citing his threatening statements. Similarly, in a Manhattan criminal case related to a hush money payment, the judge has already restricted Mr. Trump’s ability to post about certain evidence.

In this particular trial, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, accused Mr. Trump of fraudulent practices inflating the values of his assets to gain favorable treatment. Justice Engoron has already found the former president liable for fraud and subsequently dissolved his New York property companies. However, the trial will continue to determine liability for other crimes and the possibility of further punishment. Ms. James has requested a $250 million fine for the defendants.

